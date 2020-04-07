The Dictionary Of COVID-19

We've heard a lot of words and phrases being uttered in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic. I've decided to highlight the most common words being used during this "unprecedented" situation...Below you will find some of the terms that are part of this new normal.

These are the actual definitions for the words as stated in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

Fluid: subject to change or move Pandemic: occurring over a wide geographic area and affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population Social Distance: The practice of maintaining a greater than usual physical distance from other people or of avoiding direct contact with people or objects in public places during the outbreak of a contagious disease in order to minimize exposure and reduce the transmission of infection. In our case, we must be at least 6-feet apart from others. Unprecedented: never known or done before Community Spread: the spread of a contagious disease within a community Self-quarantine: to refrain from any contact with other people for a certain period of time Self-isolation: being unaware of certain events or the world around us Executive Order: rule or an order issued by government officials to enforce a law Stay At Home Order: It's designed as a mass quarantine strategy in order to control movements of the population. People stay at home unless they are considered "essential" workers.

What are some words you would add to the COVID-19 Dictionary?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app