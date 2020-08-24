The Country Apple Orchard Opens Labor Day Weekend

A local fall favorite is opening up soon!

The Country Apple Orchard will be opening over Labor Day weekend on Saturday September 5 12:00pm- 5:00pm, Sunday September 6 12:00pm-5:00pm and Monday September 7 12:00pm-5:00pm.

The typical open season for The Country Apple Orchard located at 27249 SD Highway 115 Harrisburg, SD 57032 is usually open around Labor Day till Late October;(weather permitting of course.)

Masks are required in the storefront that is located on the property but masks are not mandated when you are outside.

Seating will be limited inside of the store in their indoor dining areas thus, patrons are encouraged to eat or sit at the outdoor picnic areas.

The number of people on the trailer rides out to the orchard will be limited and sanitized in between riders.

There will be hand sanitizing stations available and social distancing between guests and staff is encouraged.

Source: The Country Apple Orchard via Facebook