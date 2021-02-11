The Coldest Temperatures in Sioux Falls History

Even the heartiest of Sioux Fallsians might have noticed the cold air temperatures as of late. A polar vortex is rolling in leaving us with dreams of indoor fires, baking, and hot chocolate. This weekend we will see more frigid temps below zero. Mr. Bendo is tough enough but for the love of Pete, someone put a scarf on the Statue of David!

All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the National Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.

Feb. 9, 1899: -42

Feb. 11, 1899: -40

Jan. 12, 1912: -38

Feb. 8, 1899: -38

Feb. 2, 1905: -37

Jan. 19, 1970: -36

Feb. 2, 1917: -36

Feb. 3, 1917: -35

Feb. 10, 1893: -35

Jan. 13, 1916: -33

Jan. 1, 1974: -32

Jan. 15, 1972: -32

Jan. 11, 1918: -32

Feb. 1, 1917: -32

Feb. 12, 1905: -32

Jan. 24, 1904: -32

Feb. 12, 1899: -32

Jan. 24, 1894: -32

Jan. 21, 1970: -31

Feb. 28, 1962: -31

Jan. 12, 1918: -31

Dec. 29, 1917: -31

Jan. 14, 1916: -31

Jan. 2, 2010: -30

Feb. 24, 1965: -30

Feb. 16, 1936: -30

Feb. 9, 1933: -30

Jan. 17, 1930: -30

Jan. 7, 1912: -30

Feb. 13, 1905: -30

Feb. 1, 1905: -30

Feb. 6, 1899: -30

Feb. 7, 1895: -30

For the granddaddy of all cold days in Sioux Falls, we'd have to go back to February 9, 1899, where the temp hit -42. I'd rather not revisit that anytime soon.

This shouldn't last too long, however, We begin to see temperatures in the teens by next week and perhaps into the 20's by next weekend.

