The City of Sioux Falls Joins The ‘TikTok’ World

Do you ever wonder how the city workers in Sioux Falls feel about their jobs? Well, it appears they are always on vacation! Some of Sioux Falls's favorite government workers decided to post a quick video of their daily jobs on the popular TikTok app.

The app is quickly growing as teenagers, celebrities, and government officials post entertaining videos. These videos can range from funny parodies to glimpses of their daily lives. I guess we never have to question what the government workers are up to in Sioux Falls.

According to their TikTok video they state, "Who said working in government can’t be fun? #onmyway #jobtips #awkwardmoments #hardwork." This is also the city's first TikTok ever! What do you think the city will come up with next?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app