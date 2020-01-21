The CDC Conducted a Survey On Laziness. I Was Too Busy To Answer

Once in a while, it's ok to take a day to a be little lazy and decompress. However, the residents of some states take that philosophy to the extreme.

The Centers for Disease Control recently conducted a phone survey and asked, "During the past month, other than your regular job, did you participate in any physical activities or exercises such as running, calisthenics, golf, gardening, or walking for exercise?"

An answer of 'no' was considered 'physical inactivity'.

The CDC found that all states and territories had at least 15% of adults who were physically inactive.

The South led everyone with the highest level of physical inactivity at 28%. The Northeast was second at 25.6%. The Midwest and the West finished at 25% and 20.5%, respectively.

Seven states - Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky - reported the highest levels of inactivity at over 30%.

The most active states were Colorado, Washington, Utah, Oregon and the District of Columbia, with less than 20% of physical inactivity levels.

The numbers in our region:

South Dakota 22.3%

Minnesota 21.2%

Iowa 24.2%

Nebraska, 24.2%

The CDC suggests that 150 minutes of physical activity each week can lower the risk for serious health problems like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and some cancers.