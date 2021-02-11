The Big 10 Basketball Tournament is Moving

In an ever-changing landscape, we have all got a bit more used to things changing and even things changing at the last minute.

The college basketball world has been going through the same things and the latest to have to make a change is the Big 10 Conference.

The Big 10 Conference Men's Basketball Tournament will move from Chicago to Indianapolis for this year.

Citing a more efficient and centralized testing situation, the Big 10 felt it was in the best interest of their student-athletes to make the move.

The tournament will run from March 10-14 and will conclude right before the selection of the NCAA Tournament which also was moved to the state of Indiana this year.

No details were given about attendance for the upcoming conference tournament although many expect the event to take place with only family in attendance.

The men's Big 10 Conference Tournament will return to Chicago in 2023.

For more information on this news, the Big 10 Conference, and the upcoming regular-season games, you can visit the conference website.