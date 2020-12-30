The Best Sioux Falls Stories Of 2020

Well...we made it through to the other side. 2020 is finally behind us. Quite frankly for most people, it's a year that can go straight into the dumpster along with the unused 2020 planners.

There were plenty of "dark moments" and uncertainty throughout this entire year. We can all thank the horrible pandemic for this terrible year. Despite all the gloomy situations, there were still some great things happening right here in Sioux Falls. There’s been so much misfortune this year, I think it’s time to focus on the positive as we embark on 2021!

Let's look back at some of these memories together. There's a saying, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." I can honestly say these pleasant memories will remind the Sioux Falls’ residents about some happy occasions that occurred this past year. Hopefully, this perspective of 2020 will encourage everyone to smile!

What was your favorite Sioux Falls story of 2020?