The Best High School Football Recruit in South Dakota History

Who was the top high school football recruit in South Dakota history? One website has narrowed it down to a current Nebraska Cornhusker offensive lineman.

Stadium Talk has put together a list of the all-time top high school football recruits by state. The list includes names such as Julio Jones (Alabama), Adrian Peterson (Texas), Haloti Ngata (Utah), Randy Moss (West Virginia), John Elway (California), and even Joe Mauer (Minnesota). It is important to note that this list looks at the accolades while playing in high school and how recruited they were on a national spectrum.

Who did Stadium Talk select for South Dakota? Current Nebraska offensive lineman Matt Farniok. Farniok dominated the high school game during his high school days at Washington. He was named South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015, and a Parade All-American in 2015. Farniok was listed as a four-star recruit on most of the recruiting websites.

Did they get it right? Asking around our office here, other players such as Chad Greenway, Riley Reiff, Nate Gerry, and Ryan Schuler consistently popped up. I'm sure going back even more would pop up more names.

Agree/Disagree? Let us know!