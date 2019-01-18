When you're trying to eat healthy, going out to eat can be a struggle. With so many food items containing large amounts of calories, fat, and grease finding a restaurant with better health options is difficult.

Luckily, Delish.com is here for you. They recently conducted a survey of the "Best Healthy Restaurant Everyone is Talking About in Your State" and for South Dakota, that restaurant is right here in Sioux Falls.

The article says that Daily Clean Food & Drink is the place to go: "Simple, clean, healthy, and organic: Daily Clean Food & Drink doesn’t pull any punches. Patrons can expect the freshest fare from the name of this place, and they won’t be disappointed. The tasty options here are wide-ranging enough to cater to vegans, vegetarians, omnivores, and those who are gluten-free, keto, paleo, dairy-free, nut-free, and just looking to shed some weight."

So the next time you and the family are in the mood to go out to eat and eat healthy food, the Daily Clean Food & Drink is the place to go. You can see what healthy places there is to eat in each state at Delish.com .

Source: Delish.com