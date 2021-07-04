The Best Firework Names of 2021 [PHOTOS]

Much of the attention every Fourth of July is of course on the booming, colorful images coming from the fireworks exploding in the sky above you.

But if you're buying your own pyrotechnics for your Independence Day celebration, the fun actually begins when you are scouring the aisles of your favorite fireworks supplier for the perfect selection of items that will maximize the 'ooohs' and 'aahs' you get from your crew later on.

You don't have a lot to go on, but the right name on the box sometimes is all you need to make sure that item ends up in your shopping basket.

Every year, I make it my own personal quest to find the best new names for fireworks, and 2021 didn't disappoint.

A recent visit to Pyro City uncovered theses gems:

BEST FIREWORK NAMES OF 2021

What are your favorite firework names this year?

Have a Happy and Safe 4th of July!