The Best Firework Names of 2020 [PHOTOS]

There are two things I love about shopping for fireworks every year - the effects and the names.

The bright colors and the big booms are the ultimate payoffs, but I can't help but get sucked in by the clever packaging that accompanies these displays.

To find the best of the best fireworks names this year I traveled to three area distributors:

Here are my picks for the tops of 2020:

What did you find this year that made you chuckle?

Whichever fireworks you choose those Fourth of July, have a happy and safe celebration!