The Best Dogs for Apartment Living

I love dogs and I also love the apartment building that I live in. However, in the near future, I think a dog would be a great companion to have to come home to at the end of the day and to read a book next to on a rainy afternoon.

None no less, some dogs regardless of size are better than others for living in smaller spaces and without a huge yard to run around in to burn off some pent up energy. I know I'm not alone when it comes to both wanting a dog and living in a couple of hundred square feet. So, I did some research over on goodhousekeeping.com and found out that these dog breeds are the best when it comes to living in apartment buildings and other smaller spaces:

Bichon Frise

French Bulldog

Greyhound

Pug

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Bulldog

Havenese

Shih Tzu

Boston Terrier

Biewer Terrier

Maltese

German Spitz

Bedlington Terrier

Italian Greyhouse

Chinese Crested

According to The American Kennel Club website, some people also take into consideration dogs that are known for not barking a lot, are polite to other people that you may bump into when getting your mail in the mailroom and that can be satisfied with simply playing tug of war in the living room.