The Beatles Surprising Connection With Classic Country Music

Okay, first things first.

Buck Owens is a Country Music Legend. An Icon.

Buck had 18 #1 hits...and that was just in the 1960s!�� He, of course, went on to co-host 'Hee Haw', is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, wrote some of the most memorable songs Country Music has ever known. A Buck #1 hit from 1963 was one he didn't write. 'Act Naturally' was written by Johnny Russell (Rednecks, White Socks, and Blue Ribbon Beer).

Here's Buck singing that great Country Classic.

OK, that's all fine and good, we all knew Buck had a smash hit with 'Act Naturally'. What does that have to do with the Beatles??

Well, as it turns out, the Legendary Rock and Roll Fab Four also recorded that Johnny Russell penned hit. And it was sung by....no not Paul, not John, not George, but Ringo!

Watch and listen to the Beatles singing 'Act Naturally', and then one final interesting tidbit about the song.

OK, a final note: Everyone knows and can probably sing along with the Beatles pop/rock standard 'Yesterday'. But do you know what was on the 'flip side' of that mega-hit?

You got it...'Act Naturally'.