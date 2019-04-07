The Barrel House just off 57th and Sycamore is no stranger to raising money for great causes. They've raised money for Emily's Hope, Healing Hope, plus many other organizations and even people who just need some assistance after tragedy strikes. They've given away hundreds of winter coats to people in need. One of their biggest fundraisers has been for Hungry Hearts, an organization that raises money to ensure no child misses a meal at school due to financial circumstances.

Most fundraisers are held on Monday's at the Barrel House, but this month, they're extending their generosity every day through April 21 with a fundraiser for our local Food Pantry.

The Food Pantry is constantly in need of food. They help thousands of families a year. The need for food isn't just around major holidays, there is a need year-round.

Through Sunday, April 21, the Barrel House at 4701 East 54th Street in Sioux Falls will be accepting non-perishable food items to help fill the shelves at the Food Pantry. Bring in five or more items and they'll give you $5 off your total ticket.

Now would be a great time to try The Barrel House if you haven't. They opened in June 2016. I would recommend the hand-breaded cheese curds as a starter and you have to try a pizza. The burgers are pretty darn good too. And, maybe top everything off with a glass of bourbon or whiskey, which is why they're named The Barrel House.

Support local businesses that help local organizations.