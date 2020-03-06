The Banquet West Debuts In Sioux Falls!

Today, the City of Sioux Falls officially welcomes The Banquet West with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house!

The new, satellite location is right on 5th Street and Marion Road. According to a press release from The Banquet, representatives from the "meal ministry" saw a need to bring an additional site to this area of Sioux Falls. The Banquet states, "We were made aware of a need for access to food in this neighborhood, and a group was formed to make this a reality. Initially, meals were served at the fairgrounds two nights per week, and thanks to the efforts of many, the Banquet’s west-side location will now have meals available 5 nights a week starting March 9th at their brand new building." The west-side location officially opens to the public on Monday, March 9th.

There are many ways to volunteer with The Banquet including serving meals to those in need. You can sign up for volunteer opportunities by clicking here! You can also become a "Banquet Angel" by texting Angels to 605-413-1971.

