This latest round of fridged weather in the Sioux Falls area has taken a toll on the supply of cold weather gear that the Banquet gives out to its guests.

They are in need of gently used or new winter gloves, scarves and hats for their guests.

While they need all sizes, they are always in need of larger sized men's gloves.

The Banquet takes donations from 9 to 5 at the south office door at 900 E. 8th Street in Sioux Falls.