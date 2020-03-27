The Banquet: Continuing To Serve Those In Need

During these unprecedented times we're living in, we can find good samaritans all around us. One such place is the Banquet of Sioux Falls. With two locations in the area, The Banquet is serving hundreds of people a warm meal every night.

If you or someone you know is having trouble financially, you can visit the banquet for breakfast from 7-8 am (downtown) and also for dinner from 6-7:30 pm (carryout meals only) at both locations.

The Banquet is also in need of volunteers. If you are healthy and not in a high-risk category, they would be grateful for your help. Here's a link to their current needs at this time and here you can find their Facebook page here. They also have a website with location information, ways you can donate and more here.

Whatever time or resources you can give would be greatly appreciated. They can be reached at 605-335-7066.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app