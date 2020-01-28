The Banquet Adding Second Sioux Falls Location

People needing a little help with meals in Sioux Falls will now have an additional place to get fed.

The Banquet is opening a permanent satellite location in March in addition to their current location at 8th Street and Indiana Avenue.

According to Dakota News Now, the local food ministry will open a second meal-distribution location, March 9, at the corner of West 5th Street and Marion Road in Western Sioux Falls.

The new building will hold 150 people and will be serving meals five nights a week.

The Banquet was founded in 1985 and is now serving nearly 200,000 meals per year.