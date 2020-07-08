‘The Athletic’ Ranks U.S. Bank Stadium as the NFL’s Best

Writers from The Athletic joined together to rank the best stadiums in the NFL. U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis sits above the rest.

The staff was asked to rank the five best and five worst stadiums in the NFL. Out of all of the votes, 23 writers placed U.S. Bank Stadium on their best list and the facility received a total of seven first-place votes.

The Minneapolis publically funded facility finished ahead of other great stadiums such as Seattle's CenturyLink Field, Dallas' AT&T Stadium, Green Bay's Lambeau Field, and Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. Those five were ranked in that order.

Having been to three of the top-five listed in the article, I would also put U.S. Bank Stadium (unbiased, I promise) at the top of the list followed closely by AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Arrowhead would be third on my personal list. Seattle and Green Bay's stadiums are two that I plan on attending a game sometime down the road.

In case you were wondering, Washington's FedEx Field was ranked as the worst current NFL stadium. Two of the stadiums at the bottom five won't be used any longer (Oakland Coliseum and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum) leaving Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Stadium, Cincinnati's Paul Brown Stadium, and New York's MetLife Stadium at the bottom with Washington.

U.S. Bank Stadium's shine hasn't worn off at all in the last five years. Since opening, the stadium has hosted numerous concerts, games, Super Bowl LII, and the 2019 NCAA Final Four.

Source: The Athletic