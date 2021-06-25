Elvis Presley. The undisputed King of Rock n' Roll, performed his last concert on June 26, 1977 in Indianapolis. A few days earlier, on June 21st, he performed in Rapid City, SD. The two following videos are powerful - one backstage, the other singing "My Way" in the Rushmore Civic Center.

On June 22, 1977, Elvis was in Sioux Falls in the Mexican Sundial Suit which he would wear at every concert for the remainder of this tour.

Only 4 nights later, on June 26th, 1977 Elvis performed what would be his final concert in Indianapolis, IN.

Some interesting facts about Elvis Presley:

Elvis Presley's twin brother Jesse Garon died at birth (Elvis was delivered 35 minutes later).

He has more multi-platinum album sales than any other performer, with 12 albums selling over 2 million copies.

His autopsy detected 10 different drugs in his bloodstream.

Elvis' nickname for both his mother Gladys and wife Priscilla was the same -- "Satnin'."

1973's Elvis: Aloha From Hawaii attracted more viewers than Neil Armstrong's walk on the moon.

At the time of his death, he was reading The Scientific Search For The Face Of Jesus by Frank O. Adams.

He was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He died with only about one million dollars in his bank account.

Elvis was a distant cousin of former President Jimmy Carter.

Elvis' 1977 country hit, "Way Down," was the Number One song on the Billboard Country Singles chart the week of his death.

Following his discharge from the U.S. Army in 1960, Presley weighed 170 pounds.

He weighed 260 pounds at the time of his death in 1977.

Highway 51 South, which runs past the gates of Graceland, was renamed Elvis Presley Boulevard in 1971, while he was still alive.

