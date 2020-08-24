It seems odd to bring this up during an excessive heat warning but if you want to think about the snow we've got just the ticket. We just might see more of the white stuff this coming winter if the Farmer's Almanac's long-range forecast is on the money. Meanwhile, the Old Farmer's Almanac says "It's Snow Time" for the western part of South Dakota but milder and wetter for the eastern side. Mmmm...we'll just have to wait and see.

We've got 29 days until autumn and 118 days until the official start of winter and the folks at the Farmer's Almanac are busy gathering weather data to predict what type of winter we might see. They are calling it the Winter of the Great Divide. Depending on which side you're on will determine what type of winter to expect. Cold and Snowy in the north, drought in the west, and a very temperamental Mother Nature in the south.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the midwest and great pains will see a flat-out cold and more than our "fair share" of snow with the western Dakotas seeing above-normal snowfall along with Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Wyoming.

Farmer's Almanac

The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts that winter 2020-2021 will see "a light winter for most of us here in the United States, with warmer-than-normal temperatures in the forecast for a large part of the country." As far as temperatures go, the Old Farmer's Almanac says "Winter temperatures will be warmer than what’s average" in the upper-midwest. That's encouraging.

Old Farmer's Almanac 2020-2021

Whatever transpires for the Dakota's for this winter remains to be seen. Let's just be glad we're not in Canada where a "snow train" is predicted. I'm not a pro but that doesn't sound like much fun.