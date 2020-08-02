The 81st Sioux Empire Fair During COVID-19

With other states having mask mandates and shutting down again, in South Dakota we are still having some summer fun with the 81st Sioux Empire Fair.

Although not all of the typical rides that have previously come to town thanks to the fair are there, a good majority of rides to entertain the whole family are still available.

I rode a good majority of the rides and thought that between each passenger the rides would be cleaned. But out of the rides I rode, I only saw one actually being cleaned in between riders.

However, there were some colorful duct tape x's on the ramps that lead up to the lines for the rides and social distancing was also encouraged in waiting lines.

The second Old McDonald's barn that is usually open along with the 4H barn were both closed this year and had no attractions for visitors.

There are still plenty of food vendors for all the fair food fanatics.

Some main music acts for the fair did end up canceling for this year's fair and rescheduled for next year; but there are still at least a few that are still happening along with the rodeo this upcoming Saturday.