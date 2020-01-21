The 42nd Annual Lewis Drug Pro/Am Returns to Sioux Falls

The longest-running racquetball tournament in the US returns to Sioux Falls this Thursday through Sunday, January 23-26, 2020.

Forty of the best athletes on the men’s International Racquetball Tour will compete at the Sioux Falls Family YMCA building downtown. Matches are free admission for the general public to watch.

The 42nd Annual Lewis Drug Pro/Am Tournament brings together both professional and amateur players from twenty states and seven countries to compete. The event will also be recorded live so more than 100,000 online international viewers can watch their favorite players in action.

“We are extremely excited, honored and humbled to host this year a field of players second only to the US Open. It’s very exciting for this all to come together on the 42nd year of this amazing tournament. Sioux Falls will be treated to the fastest, most athletic, and exciting sport in the World.” Said Tournament Director Mark Gibbs.

The tournament's schedule has been determined for the following dates and times:

Thursday:

1 pm to 9 pm- IRT Qualifying Rounds

7 pm - Pro/Am Doubles

Friday:

9 am, 10 am - Rd of 32 Singles

4 pm, 5 pm - Rd of 16 Singles

7 pm, 8 pm - Quarter-Finals Doubles

Saturday:

10 am, 11 am - Quarter-Finals Singles

1pm, 2pm - Semi-Finals Doubles

4pm, 5pm - Semi-Finals Singles

Sunday:

11 am - Singles Final

12pm - Doubles Final

