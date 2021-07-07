The 25th Annual Hot Harley Nights Are THIS Weekend

Twenty-five years, that's a quarter of a century. But it's also how many years Hot Harley Nights has been around providing "riding, music, stunt shows, racing and more, [but] the priority has always been to generate funds for Make-A-Wish South Dakota."

This year's rally is THIS WEEKEND Friday, July 9 through July 11 at J&L Harley-Davidson and the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, SD.

Over the years through this annual rally, Hot Harley Nights has helped raised over $3.5 million for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

“Our mission has always been charity-driven,” said Hot Harley Nights organizer and J&L Harley-Davidson Co-Owner Jimmy Entenman. “But we’re looking to have as much fun as we possibly can during the process. We’ve got a lot going on during the weekend, but I think I’m most excited about country superstar Rodney Atkins, our music headliner for Saturday night.."

The event begins at J&L Harley-Davidson on Friday, July 9, at 9:00 a.m.

Food and drinks will also be available along with National HOG Pin Stop, Silent Auction, and free Harley-Davidson demo rides

The Hot Harley Nights Rider Justice Poker Run Scramble begins at 10 a.m.

Those participating in the scramble can turn in their completed cards later on July 9 or return them on Saturday (July 10) or Sunday (July 11).

More motorcycle riding opportunities on Friday include the J&L Harley-Davidson Owners Ride, Glacial Lakes Harley-Davidson Run to Hot Harley Nights, Hooligan Flat Track Clinic, and the Regions LARGEST Ride-in Bike Show.

Wrapping up the first day of Hot Harley Nights will be Rhett Rotten in his authentic 1930s wood-constructed bowl known as the Wall of Death, and the musical stylings of premier 80s rock tribute band Arch Allies, who close out the night with the music of Journey, Styx, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, Boston, and more.

J &L Harley Davidson used with permission

The second day of Hot Harley Nights will begin on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Rally goers can look forward to more Rhett Rotten stunt shows throughout the day, as well as more free H-D demo rides, Guided Rides hosted by Sioux Falls Harley Owners Group, Speed-Kings Custom Harley Show, Shinko Tire and HardDrive Burn Out Contest, and the Hot Harley Nights Motorcycle Parade.

The information for this post was kindly provided via a press release from J&L Harley-Davidson.