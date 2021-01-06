The 2021 Sioux Falls Marathon Announces Race Day

It's never too early to make your way to the starting line for the Sioux Falls Full and Half Marathon! In fact, it’s probably time to drop that donut right now and start training for the 2021 race!

The Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k will take over the City of Sioux Falls on Sunday, August 29th! Sioux Falls Full and Half Marathon made the exciting announcement on its Twitter page.

This is fantastic news for all runners around the Sioux Empire as well as for visitors who come to the city just to compete. If you recall, last year the Sioux Falls Full and Half Marathon announced on its Facebook page the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Full Marathon along with the 10k and the Sanford Children's Miracle Network 5k races. The only race that took place as originally scheduled was the Half Marathon.

This year, the Full Marathon race kicks off at 6:30 AM on August 29th. The Half Marathon and 10k races will follow at 7:30 AM. The Sanford Children's Miracle Network 5k will be the final race of the day at 10:15 AM.

Runners can register for races now! Remember, the early bird gets the worm and the bargain! Race registration fees will increase after Wednesday, March 31st.

A portion of the proceeds from the Sioux Falls Full and Half Marathon will be donated to the Sanford Children's Miracle Network. Despite the cancellations of last year's races due to the COVID-19, the 2020 Sioux Falls Full and Half Marathon raised more than $20,000 for ill children around the Sioux Empire.