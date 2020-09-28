The 2021 Sioux Empire Fair Announces Dates

No one really knows for sure what is going to happen in the next couple of months thanks to COVID-19. However, the Sioux Empire Fair hopes to give people a bit of good news with this exciting announcement.

The 82nd annual Sioux Empire Fair will take place at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds from August 5th to August 14th. One of the featured acts scheduled to grace the grandstand is Old Dominion. The country group postponed its performance this past summer during the 81st Annual Fair.

According to the press release, Sioux Empire Fair President and CEO, Scott Wick is already more than excited to welcome fairgoers to the fun. More importantly, Wick is grateful for all the businesses and organizations that help maintain the viability of the Sioux Empire Fair going. “Thank you to the business and community for all of your support of the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds. We look forward to continuing to serving the community from this great historic location for many years to come," says Wick.

Fans of the Sioux Empire Fair can except a variety of activities for families to enjoy including great grandstand entertainment, carnival rides, yummy food vendors, livestock shows, agricultural activities, local performers, and kids entertainment.

So besides the highly-anticipated Old Dominion concert, who else can you expect to see at the Sioux Empire Fair? Well...you'll have to wait until next to learn more. Fair lovers can also follow all the excitement by clicking here.

Who would you like to see perform on the grandstand stage during the 82nd Annual Sioux Empire Fair?