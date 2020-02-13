The 2020 Sioux Falls “Go Red For Women” Event

This was my second year attending this very special silent auction event. The women in the room once again amazed me with their stories of hope to combat heart disease. Everyone felt a connection to a story in one way or another. Here's a scary fact about heart disease for anyone who isn't aware: 1 in 3 women die due to heart disease. It is still the #1 killer for women. These startling statistics are part of the reason why the American Heart Association initiated the "Go Red For Women" campaign.