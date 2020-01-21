The 2020 Sioux Falls Farm Show Starts Wednesday

If you're a farmer getting prepared for the upcoming planting season, this week’s Sioux Falls Farm Show is the event where you can discover the latest agricultural technology needed to help secure a successful crop this year!

Thousands of agriculture producers from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota will gather at the Sioux Falls Convention Center to review the latest products which can assist farmers in improving yields, reducing costs, and managing risk. The show also offers educational seminars to provide tips on how to produce a prosperous crop. Finally, the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds venue will be utilized to showcase livestock exhibits.

Farmers can experience over 300 exhibitors beginning tomorrow Wednesday, January 22nd through this Friday, January 24th. Some of the special attractions you will find at the 2020 Sioux Falls Farm Show include:

Complimentary Coffee & Rolls – each morning in Sioux Falls Arena

each morning in Sioux Falls Arena Northland Ford F150 Truck Giveaway – Final drawing on Saturday!

Final drawing on Saturday! Bomgaars Tool Sale Blowout – $500 DeWalt gift card drawing twice daily!

$500 DeWalt gift card drawing twice daily! DTN Seminar — 2020 Early Crop Price Outlook

Health Screenings by Sanford Health

