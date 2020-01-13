The 2020 Nationwide Homelessness Count

Annually, on a designated day in January, volunteers visit different shelters and organizations throughout the state to conduct a survey about each site’s respective homelessness history. This survey is through the “Counting Us” app, and it provides federal officials with a "snapshot" of what the current homeless population looks like in our area. This survey helps our community become aware of the issue. Smith explains, “For our community, it’s really important that we acknowledge homelessness and that we have an objective and long-term measure of how we’re doing when it comes to homelessness. This way we can track any change over time and know if we’re doing better or worse and how many families there are out there.”