The 2020 Downtown Burger Battle Winner Is…

January is over and that means another Downtown Burger Battle is in the books.

There were 16 burgers competing in this year's competition. Personally, I tried 12 of the 16. I just ran out of time.

Anyway, this year's winner is....Parker's Bistro's 210 Burger!

Parker's burger was one of the first ones I tried, and at the time, I'm not sure I judged it fairly because I didn't have anything to compare it to, but looking back, it was one of my favorites!

To see my review of the 210 Burger click here.

If it was also one of your favorites or if you just didn't get to try it yet, they will continue to serve it through February!

I'm so happy for Parker's Bistro. Their first place finish is very well deserved. However, I am curious how everyone else fared. My honorable mentions, in no particular order, were Pave, Tommy Jacks, Swamp Daddy's, and Bread & Circus. And maybe Fall's Landing or Mackenzie River too. Oh shoot, they were all really good!

Thanks again to Downtown Sioux Falls and South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation for putting together a great event!

Seeya next year!