The 2020-2021 NBA Season is a Go and We Have a Start Date

The 2019-2020 NBA season just recently came to an end inside the Orlando bubble and it appears we are gearing up for the next season very soon.

The NBA and the NBAPA announced on Monday that the two parties came to an agreement on the 2020-2021 season and released the details of the deal.

Free agency throughout the league will begin at 6 PM ET on Friday, November 20, two days after the 2020 NBA Draft on November 18.

The 2020-2021 NBA season will start on December 22, include 72 games and the big showcase of games on Christmas.

The league also announced that training camps would start December 1 and it doesn't appear fans will be allowed initially into games in 2020 with more information coming in the future on 2021.

According to ESPN, the salary cap will settle at $109.1 million this year, and the luxury tax threshold will be $132.6 million.

That salary cap number is the same as last year even though the NBA and its owners took a big dip in revenue last year due to the pandemic.

In addition to this year's salary cap number, the league announced an increase of 3% annually moving forward until the new CBA expires.

Obviously, this wasn't the ideal time to start the season for those teams that made a deep run in the playoffs but some teams have played since March, which made this a deal they almost all had to agree to because of the different circumstances.

All I know is that as an NBA junkie, I'm all on board with the season starting as soon as possible and I can't wait to see if the Los Angeles Lakers can repeat as champs.

