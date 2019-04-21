The 2019 Sculpture Walk Art Pieces Coming in May

If you're fond of a few of the sculpture art pieces currently on display as part of the downtown Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk, I suggest you hustle down and check them out pronto before they're gone for good.

KSFY TV is reporting that new artwork will soon be lining the streets of downtown Sioux Falls to be part of the 2019 Sculpture Walk. This new collection will be the largest display of art the sculpture walk has ever featured in its history.

According to KSFY, by the first Saturday in May, 59 new pieces of artwork will be making their way to Phillips Avenue. Once again, a whole new crop of original art sculptures crafted by artists from all over the world will be on display for residents of the Sioux Empire to come see and enjoy.

KSFY reports that some of the current pieces that have been on display since last May are already missing. Gone are favorites like the Sasquatch. Bruce Stillman, the artist that created the 'Polished Mushroom', another piece of art that was part of last year's sculpture walk, recently purchased the Sasquatch.

Word has it the squatch has already hightailed it out of town. Stillman plans to take that sculpture back to Minnesota to add to his Dale Lewis collection.

However, Stillman's mushroom will be staying right here in Sioux Falls. The beloved Polished Mushroom piece will proudly be displayed outside of Queens City Bakery according to KSFY.

Workers will begin removing the old sculpture walk pieces starting next week. All of the new sculptures for this year will be in place by Saturday, (May 4).

