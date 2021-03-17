The 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds in America

Want to know if your pupper is one of the most popular breeds in the country? The American Kennel Club (AKC) has released its most popular dog breeds in America list. Findings include the Labrador Retriever retains its top ranking by "pupularity." See what we did there? The Retriever has topped the list for 30 years in a row! Another interesting note is that the Dachshund has made its way into the top 10. I'd like to think the annual Weiner Dog Races at the Stampede hockey game have helped boost their ranking.

Here are the top ten popular dog breeds for 2020 as compiled by the AKC:

1. Labrador Retriever

2. French Bulldog

3. German Shepard

4. Golden Retriever

5. Bulldog

6. Poodle

7. Beagle

8. Rottweiler

9. German Shorthaired Pointer

10. Dachshund

Is your dog not in the top 10? See where they rank on the AKC top dogs list here.

If you want a dog, check with the Sioux Falls Humane Society or another reputable pet adoption agency. Also, check out the Dakota Dachshund Rescue. Dogs provide great companionship, and as science has proven, can lower your blood pressure. However, it can go up a little if it piddles on your carpet.

On a final personal note, our family dogs are both in the top 55. Gracie, our St. Bernard is at number 52, and Dakota, our Siberian Husky is at number 16. The good girl on the top feature image is our Golden Retriever, Sadie, who lives with my mother in Iowa :)

Photo by Danny V, Townsquare Media