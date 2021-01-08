The 10 Moments Sioux Falls Landed on Jeopardy!

Alex Trebek, the legendary host of Jeopardy! died November 8 of pancreatic cancer. Well, his final episode airs today. You can watch the final Trebek-hosted Jeopardy! Friday, January 8, on Dakota News Now at 2:30 PM (CT)

Did you know since 1990 Sioux Falls has been part of a question or an answer 10 times? We'll take any one of these for $500, Alex.

I-29 past Sioux Falls; clear. 281 near Aberdeen; clear. I-90 around Rapid City; clear. This state... clear (What is South Dakota?) It's the largest city in South Dakota that lies on the Big Sioux River (What is Sioux Falls?) Love to shop? This largest South Dakota city has the largest shopping center between Denver & Minneapolis (What is Sioux Falls?) The Big Sioux River, which does the falling at Sioux Falls, empties into this river near Sioux City (What is Missouri?) Geographically, it precedes "City" in Iowa & "Falls" in South Dakota (What is Sioux?) Sioux Falls in this state calls itself "the Crossroads of the Nation" (What is Sioux Falls?) In the category 'MOST POPULOUS CITIES': South Dakota: Pop. 101,000 (What is Sioux Falls?) South Dakota city named for the landmark seen here (I'm assuming it was a picture of the Falls) (What is Sioux Falls?) This state's largest public library is in Sioux Falls (What is South Dakota) In the category 'THE DAKOTAS' (our very own category!): The 2 states' largest cities are Fargo and Sioux Falls, not these, their capitals. (What are Pierre and Bismark)

Source: The Jeopardy! Archive database. Nice find!