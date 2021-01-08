The 10 Moments Sioux Falls Landed on Jeopardy!
Alex Trebek, the legendary host of Jeopardy! died November 8 of pancreatic cancer. Well, his final episode airs today. You can watch the final Trebek-hosted Jeopardy! Friday, January 8, on Dakota News Now at 2:30 PM (CT)
Did you know since 1990 Sioux Falls has been part of a question or an answer 10 times? We'll take any one of these for $500, Alex.
- I-29 past Sioux Falls; clear. 281 near Aberdeen; clear. I-90 around Rapid City; clear. This state... clear (What is South Dakota?)
- It's the largest city in South Dakota that lies on the Big Sioux River (What is Sioux Falls?)
- Love to shop? This largest South Dakota city has the largest shopping center between Denver & Minneapolis (What is Sioux Falls?)
- The Big Sioux River, which does the falling at Sioux Falls, empties into this river near Sioux City (What is Missouri?)
- Geographically, it precedes "City" in Iowa & "Falls" in South Dakota (What is Sioux?)
- Sioux Falls in this state calls itself "the Crossroads of the Nation" (What is Sioux Falls?)
- In the category 'MOST POPULOUS CITIES': South Dakota: Pop. 101,000 (What is Sioux Falls?)
- South Dakota city named for the landmark seen here (I'm assuming it was a picture of the Falls) (What is Sioux Falls?)
- This state's largest public library is in Sioux Falls (What is South Dakota)
- In the category 'THE DAKOTAS' (our very own category!): The 2 states' largest cities are Fargo and Sioux Falls, not these, their capitals. (What are Pierre and Bismark)
Source: The Jeopardy! Archive database. Nice find!
