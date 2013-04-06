The 10 Best Female College Basketball Players of All Time

There's been lots of chatter around the NBA about whether Baylor center Brittney Griner, a 6-foot-8 senior, could hack it with the men in the NBA. Mark Cuban said earlier this week that he'd take a look at Griner and consider drafting her.

Then, on Thursday, Miami Heat forward Shane Battier said , "There's no doubt that in our lifetime, there will be a woman NBA player."

Here's a look at the credentials for some of women's basketball's greatest all-time players.