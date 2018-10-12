Thank You Farmers for Everything You Do

For anyone who grew up on a farm, you know how hard the work is - and how unpredictable it is. Take this year for example. With all the rain we've received, farmers are having a difficult time getting into the fields to harvest their crop. Nonetheless, they march on, knowing what risks are involved, while at the same time, taking solace in knowing they're making a huge difference in the lives of so many people.

That's why each year, on October 12, we celebrate National Farmer's Day. It's the one day each year when everyone is encouraged to take a moment and think about what farmers go through on a daily basis to make sure you and I have enough food on the table each and every day. I can't even imagine what the world would be like if it weren't for the farmers and ranchers who do what they do without any fanfare or accolades.

The sad part though is how few farms are left. Thanks to technology and the high level of stress involved, more and more young people are deciding to make their living in something other than agriculture - which is too bad. Having grown up on a farm myself, I can tell you first-hand what a great place it is to grow up. But like so many others, my dad's farm wasn't large enough for me to continue on with the family business.

There's still a little part of me that wishes I could've somehow stayed on the farm and worked the soil like my dad, and his dad before him. That's why National Farmer's Day is such a special day for me. I know what it takes to run a farm and to make ends meet. It's not an easy way of life, but it is a rewarding one. The fact is, there are A LOT of people dependent on farmers and the crops they produce every year.

Back in the 1930s, one American farmer produced enough agricultural product to feed a total of four people, basically their own family. Today, thanks to modern technology and advancements in bioscience, that number has risen to 155 people. Think about it for a moment - one farmer produces enough food to feed 155 people - simply amazing.

So, as you sit down with your family tonight at the dinner table, or perhaps with friends at a local eatery, take a moment to think about all the area farmers and what they've had to endure to make sure those of us in town have enough food to eat. If it weren't for the American farmer, this country wouldn't be what it is today. Thank you, farmers!!!

Source: Recipes How Stuff Works

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Email *

​