Texas Roadhouse Restaurant CEO Dies By Suicide

The Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain announced on its Facebook page that the CEO and founder of the restaurant chain had died. They posted: “We will miss you, Kent. Because of you and your dream of Texas Roadhouse, we get to say we our jobs every day. #WeLoveYouKent #TXRHFamily #RoadhouseStrong”

The Washington Post is reporting that Kent Taylor took his own life. The 65-year-old Taylor had been battling post-Covid-19 related symptoms. The complications included severe Tinnitus which is a constant ringing in the ears.

Get our free mobile app

It's not known where Taylor contracted the virus but “his family stated that he suffered increasingly dire symptoms in the wake of the virus.”

It has been documented during the Covid pandemic that even after recovery from the virus there are often long-lasting symptoms often including chronic fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating, headaches, Tinnitus, and difficulty sleeping.

Texas Roadhouse is a restaurant chain that specializes in steaks and is known for their free buckets of salted in the shell peanuts. There are currently around 611 restaurant locations in 49 U.S. States and 28 international locations in 10 countries.

The Sioux Falls Texas Roadhouse is located at 4307 West Empire Place next to the Empire Mall.