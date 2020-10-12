Texas Longhorn Bull Claims Longest Horns Title

Everything is bigger in Texas, including bull horns.

Boss Hogg from Dukes of Hazzard would have loved to get these horns put on his Cadillac Eldorado!

A Texas longhorn bull has captured the Guinness World Record for the longest horn span on a living bull of 8.6 feet, over double a typical longhorn span.

Cowboy Tuff Chex was originally bred by Bob Loomis in Overbrook, Oklahoma. In 2017 Richard and Jeanne Filip of Fayetteville, Texas purchased Chex.

Chex's horns were officially measured at the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association's annual Horn Showcase. Gunness was on hand to declare Chex the record holder.

Texas Longhorn bulls of this caliber are very valuable. According to Guinness, their value is determined by measuring the horns three ways: tip to tip measurement, total horn, and the composite of their horns. Chex's value is estimated at $500,000!

Chex owners said that his horn spread was so wide that they had to purchase a specially built trailer so Chex would fit.

Longhorn enthusiasts from all over have requested a tour of the Filips ranch to see Chex in person. Visitors might find Chex relaxing in a pond or grazing in a green pasture.