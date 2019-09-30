Test Your Spelling Skills at 4th Annual Adult Spelling Bee

I work with a gentleman who simply cannot spell. If at any time in his existence, his life would have depended on it, he would no longer be among the living. In his defense, some people are just better at spelling than others. Spelling has always been something I'm fairly good at.

If you're one of those people for whom "spelling is fun!", (as Taylor Swift would shout) you can show off your spelling chops at the Siouxland Libraries' 4th Annual Adult Spelling Bee. It's coming up on Friday, October 4, from 8 to 10 PM at Books 'N Brewz Pizzeria (200 N. Weber Avenue).

If you're going to be a speller, you do need to have a library card so you can register. There will be at least three competitive rounds, with prizes going to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place spellers.

Or you could participate without participating, by being an armchair speller and watch the fun without registering. Just stop in, have some food and beverages (for sale from Books 'N Brews) and a few good laughs!

For more information and to register, see Siouxland Libraries, Books 'N Brews, or call 605-367-8720.