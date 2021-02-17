Traditional church weddings seem to be on the fade as we enter the 2021 wedding season. According to wedding planners and boutiques who cater to the big day, outdoor weddings will be very popular this year.

If you are getting married or will be attending a wedding this year, there's a good chance it'll be outdoors complete with a guest tent. A tented affair is usually intended for 100 to 150 guests, and costs $8,500 to $16,000, with tents ranging from 24 to 66 feet in width and being up to 146 feet long - and can be luxurious, too.

Look for flooring, lighting, cathedral-style windows, air conditioning, or heat for those early spring or late fall weddings. Hint: flooring can run anywhere between $1 and $4 per square foot, which doesn't sound too expensive until you do the math.

Get our free mobile app

You can never guarantee what the weather will be like when you plan your big day, so a tent is a good idea. Use it for the ceremony, the dinner, and the reception. All can be done with a relatively small staff.

A simple search revealed some options in the Sioux Falls area.

ABC Rentals

United Rentals

Rent-All Inc.

Ideal Wedding and Events in Tea, SD

If you are going the outdoor tent route, make sure the tent goes up at least a few days before the wedding. ON average, a 40' x 80' pole tent will take a few hours to set up. You'll want the rental company to do this and there will be a delivery and set up fee for sure. Getting this tent set up will give a few days for the DIYs to decorate and getting the right lighting.

While tented weddings can get expensive, they might be a good option in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.