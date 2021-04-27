TenHaken Laying the Groundwork for a Second Term as Mayor

To run again or not to run, that is the question Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is mulling over right now.

A campaign email did go out to his supporters on Monday, however, even though the mayor has yet to officially announce his desire to run for another term.

As Dakota News Now reports, in the email sent, Mayor TenHaken touches upon how "Sioux Falls is poised for great things." He also petitioned supporters to make a contribution to help him "keep Sioux Falls moving ahead."

TenHaken told Dakota News Now, he is still not ready at this time to make any formal announcement regarding a reelection bid. TenHaken says, “Formal decisions and announcements on reelection are still months away, but it’s also prudent to be looking ahead. My primary focus is leading the City and making sure we remain a vibrant and thriving community for the years ahead of us.”

I think most everyone in Sioux Falls would find it shocking if somehow TenHaken decided against running for a second term.

As Dakota News Now reports, TenHaken was elected Mayor of Sioux Falls back in 2018 after receiving 60% of the vote in a runoff election against Jolene Loetscher.

The city of Sioux Falls will once again be heading back to the polls in 2022 to elect a mayor. That election will be held on (April 12). In addition to voting for mayor, two at-large city council seats and seats for the southeast and central districts will also be in play that day.

Source: Dakota News Now