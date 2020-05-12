Ten South Dakota Driver’s License Exam Stations to Reopen May 18

If you're a South Dakota resident in need of a new driver's license, and you were wondering about when you'll be able to make that happen due to the COVID-19 shutdown, good news, the driver licensing program plans to slowly return to normal services starting next week.

Dakota News Now is reporting that phase one of the states "back to normal plan" will get underway starting on Monday (May 18) at ten different exam stations throughout the state.

It won't be exactly business as usual, however, as all of the exam stations will be by appointment only.

According to Dakota News Now, the exam stations in Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Pierre, Rapid City, Watertown, and Yankton will be open Monday through Friday. While the Sioux Falls station will be open Monday through Saturdays. The exam station located in Mobridge will only be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

There are two easy ways to schedule your appointment at the various exam stations. You can either call 605-773-6883 or email DPSLicensingInfo@state.sd.us.

Remember, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the state has extended out the expiration date for a driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, motorcycle license, restricted minor’s permit, motorcycle restricted minor’s permit, commercial learner’s permit, and non-driver identification card.

Dakota News Now reports, your current license is good for the length of the Governor’s state of emergency for COVID-19. That emergency order was issued on (March 13) and will run through the duration of the emergency declaration plus an additional 90 days.

