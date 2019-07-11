One bike to rise above them all. This year at the Hot Harley Nights, make it a point to check out the USS South Dakota Harley Street Glide before this patriotic machine and ten sailors and two commanding officers embark on a journey across the Rushmore State.

South Dakota artist Mickey Harris created and painted the bike which commemorates the USS South Dakota Battleship and the Submarine South Dakota.

Watch for this special bike to lead the Hot Harley Nights parade Saturday night along with Commanding Officer Craig Litty and Chief of Boat Adam Goulas. The opening ceremony will be at 6:30 PM at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The USS South Dakota bike will then depart from Sioux Falls at 8:00 AM Sunday for USS South Dakota Ride Across South Dakota with a stop in Pierre for the night. The bike will then arrive at the Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City before heading to Sturgis. At 5:00 PM on Monday, July 15, the USS South Dakota will be welcomed into the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Motorcycle Hall of Fame where it will stay for the duration of the rally in August and beyond.

All motorcyclists are welcome to ride along.

Join us in welcoming the sailors and officers and thanking these heroes for their continued work for our great nation.