Teens Not Interested in Driving?

There's something that has drastically changed in the world we live in, that I'm having a hard time getting my arms wrapped around. And that's the fact that kids aren't excited about getting behind the wheel anymore.

Teens aren't interested in driving these days according to a national study. I think where we live it may vary quite a bit. I believe kids around here do want to drive.

But overall in the United States, teenagers aren't rushing out to get their driver's license, let alone buying a first car, says The Wall Street Journal.

In 2017, only a quarter of 16-year-olds had their license, compared to 50% in 1983. The rising cost of buying a car plays a big part, with a new vehicle costing approximately $7,000 more in 2018 than in 2008.

And between ride-share services and the rise of social media, Generation Z’ers have the option of either staying home and hanging out with friends, or jumping in an Uber or Lyft to meet them.

Again, I have trouble with this, because when I turned legal driving age, we were testing for our licenses on our birthdays.