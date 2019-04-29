Teens Can Work out for Free This Summer at Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is encouraging teenagers to put down the electronics and to get into shape this summer by offering free membership! Qualified teens can bring their parents or guardian to any of the 1700+ Planet Fitness locations across North America, sign a gym waiver and workout for free between May 15th and September 1st.

Not only that but the gym is also giving away $30,500 in scholarship money, with one teen winning a grand prize and another winning a prize for runner per state. Additionally, teens will have the chance to win other exciting prizes on Planet Fitness’ Facebook and Instagram channels throughout the summer such as PF swag, movie tickets, and wireless headphones and much more.

Nearly 42 percent of the teenagers surveyed said they have poor body image and nearly three in five said they don’t have enough time to make exercise part of their daily routine. This is the first nationwide launch of the Teen Summer Challenge, which was first tested last summer in New Hampshire.

Source: cincinnati.com