Teen Girl Shot In Leg Gives Limited Info To Sioux Falls Police

A 14-year-old girl showed up at a Sioux Falls hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, but the victim isn't fully cooperating with the police about the details of the incident.

Police do know that the girl was dropped off at the hospital by two friends. One friend stayed with the girl while the other friend left. Police questioned the girl and the friend but neither gave up much information according to Dakota News Now.

From what police have been able to put together so far is the girl was shot in an apartment in the 600 block of N. Cleveland Avenue on Monday. Police believe the girl and the person who fired the gun know each other and the shooting was accidental.

At this point, police do not have any suspects or have recovered a weapon. Police are trying to identify who was in the apartment at the time and what events led up to the shooting.

The girl's injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening. She was treated and released.

