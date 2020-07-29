Teen Attempts Record For Solving Rubik’s Cube While On Pogo Stick

A new Guinness record has been set for the fastest time solving a Rubik's cube on a pogo stick. Who knew that was even a thing, but the level of talent to do this is off the charts. I could never solve a Rubik's cube without removing the stickers and we won't talk about that nasty pogo stick accident I had at 12 years old.

The road to the record started when 14-year-old Evan Blecher from Boulder, Colorado was looking through the 2020 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records and saw an entry for the fastest time solving a Rubik's cube while on a pogo stick.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Belcher "went downstairs, got my pogo stick, and beat it on my second attempt."

Evan's father Herb requested an application from Guinness that included a 30-page guidebook listing the official requirements including video evidence and a new cube being used for each attempt. It would be another three months before his official attempt.

When Blecher sent his application, the record stood at 22.89 seconds, but by the time he made his attempt, a new record of 18.642 seconds was set. No problem though, Blecher easily beat the standing record with a time of 16.710 seconds.

And as impressive as that time is, Blecher says his personal time at home with a better cube is 12.08. Somebody get Guinness on the phone, we need an update!