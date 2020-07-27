TEDXSioux Falls Announces Speaker Line-up

The TEDXSiouxFalls event has just released its speaker line-up this year for August 20, according to SiouxFalls.Business.

Nine speakers will take the stage and talk about a variety of different topics ranging from 'The (R)Evolution of Indigenous Foods' to 'Creating Waiting Rooms Worthy of the Kids They Serve.' The following names are the current speakers who plan to present at TEDXSiouxFalls:

Chef Sean Sherman

Tracy Saathoff

Benson Hsu

Melissa Johnson

Wes Eisenhauer

Wendy Mamer

Eric Sivertsen

Amy Baete

Russ Van Der Werff

The event did initially sell out, but now there have been around twenty tickets that are currently on sale for $35 (not including taxes or processing fees).

In the past, the TEDXSiouxFalls event has been held at The Orpheum Theatre but this year it will take place at The Washinton Pavillion.

Face masks will be strongly encouraged during the time of the event along with the use of hand sanitizer stations that are available and temperature checks for attendees.

“Our ambitions with the TEDx events is to root out the thought leaders of our region, give them a platform to share their revealing and inspiring messages and for attendees to be motivated to join their cause, movement or growing support network while uniting with others and becoming more connected to the community,”- Thadeus Giedd.