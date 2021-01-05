Teddy Bear Den’s 18th Annual Celebrity Night Out Goes Virtual

The Teddy Bear Den's 18th annual Celebrity Night Out is going to look a little different this year. Yes, it's still on and you can bid on fantastic items from the comfort of your own home and order a cocktail package to enjoy while browsing the items up for bid.

Thanks to the generosity of Sioux Falls businesses that love and support the Teddy Bear Den's mission, they have an incredible selection of items up for bids. How about fishing with pro fisherman Ted Takasaki? Or a 2-day turkey hunt in the rolling hills of Niobrara? Hitting the road for the Sturgis Rally with passes for camping and entertainment at the famous Buffalo Chip? Or exquisite getaway packages for golfing and lodging? It's all here!

And what's this...a virtual cocktail hour with JJ's Wine and Spirits? Plan your Saturday, January 16th from 7-8 pm by ordering a social hour kit (by Wednesday, January 13th), gather with a few friends, and Zoom with us while Tom Slattery walks you through the different wines, beers, and cocktails you picked up at JJ's. Just for fun, we added all the fixings for a 3.0 Cocktail Bar charcuterie tray for only $20. All this and live music from the Hegg Brothers!

The auction is live now on 60 different and unique packages. But hurry, it ends at 9:00 pm on January 16. Grab a bargain and help out the Teddy Bear Den's important mission in Sioux Falls. Let's go bidding! Click here to begin the Teddy Bear Den Celebrity Night Out Auction.