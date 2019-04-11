Tea’s Noah Freidel Chooses SDSU over Wright State

Tea's Noah Freidel was committed to play basketball at Wright State under former SDSU head coach Scott Nagy, but has decided on a different course for his future.

One of the best basketball players in the state has decided to stay home and attend South Dakota State instead.

This is a great get for new SDSU head coach Eric Henderson who took over recently when TJ Otzelberger took the UNLV job.

Not only is he keeping a good player in state, he is really adding to the overall talent on his roster.

Since David Jenkins decided to leave as a transfer this year and Mike Daum just completed his career at SDSU, it will open up even more opportunities for Freidel to shoot and thrive for the Jackrabbits.

 

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Source: Tea’s Noah Freidel Chooses SDSU over Wright State
Filed Under: College Basketball, SDSU
Categories: Articles, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top