Tea’s Noah Freidel Chooses SDSU over Wright State

Tea's Noah Freidel was committed to play basketball at Wright State under former SDSU head coach Scott Nagy, but has decided on a different course for his future.

One of the best basketball players in the state has decided to stay home and attend South Dakota State instead.

This is a great get for new SDSU head coach Eric Henderson who took over recently when TJ Otzelberger took the UNLV job.

Not only is he keeping a good player in state, he is really adding to the overall talent on his roster.

Since David Jenkins decided to leave as a transfer this year and Mike Daum just completed his career at SDSU, it will open up even more opportunities for Freidel to shoot and thrive for the Jackrabbits.